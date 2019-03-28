|
KEITH Sylvia Anne
(née Pearce)
'Anne' Of Weydale Farm, Seamer.
Passed away peacefully,
on 17th March 2019.
Dearly beloved wife of John, very dear mother of Elaine and Ian, much loved grandmother of Jamie, Olivia and Toby.
Service at St Martin's Church, Seamer on Wednesday 3rd April at 12.30 pm, followed
by private committal.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Seamer & Irton War Memorial Hall. Collection at service, online at 'cafonline.org' (search no: 515010) or send c/o F A Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors, Snainton,
YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 28, 2019
