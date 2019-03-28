Home

POWERED BY

Services
F A Stockill and Son
9A Station Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO13 9AP
01723 859279
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:30
St Martin's Church
Seamer
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Keith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Keith

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Keith Notice
KEITH Sylvia Anne
(née Pearce)
'Anne' Of Weydale Farm, Seamer.
Passed away peacefully,
on 17th March 2019.
Dearly beloved wife of John, very dear mother of Elaine and Ian, much loved grandmother of Jamie, Olivia and Toby.
Service at St Martin's Church, Seamer on Wednesday 3rd April at 12.30 pm, followed
by private committal.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Seamer & Irton War Memorial Hall. Collection at service, online at 'cafonline.org' (search no: 515010) or send c/o F A Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors, Snainton,
YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F A Stockill and Son
Download Now