F A Stockill and Son
9A Station Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO13 9AP
01723 859279
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
15:00
Woodlands Crematorium
DOVE Sybil Norah Passed away at
Dulverton House, Scarborough, aged 85 years, peacefully on Saturday 17th August 2019.
Beloved Wife of the late Ken, cherished mother of Stephen, mother in law to Clare,
much loved Grandma to Laura and Rebecca, and good friend to many. Will be sadly missed.
Service at Woodlands Crematorium on
Friday 30th August 2019 at 3pm. Donations in lieu of
flowers welcomed for
Cancer Research UK.
Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son,
Funeral Directors, Snainton,
YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 22, 2019
