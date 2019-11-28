Home

Adam Collier Funeral Services (Helmsley)
Sawmill Lane
Helmsley, North Yorkshire YO62 5DQ
01439 772340
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:30
The East Riding Crematorium
Octon
Suzanne Batten Notice
BATTEN Suzanne Late of West Ayton, passed away peacefully in The Hall Residential Home on November 12th 2019 aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ron. Suzanne was much loved and will be sadly missed by all her family.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Thursday
November 28th at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be given for Dementia UK, a plate will be provided at the service or sent c/o Adam Collier Funeral Services, Sawmill Lane, Helmsley, York,
YO62 5DQ Tel 01439 772340
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 28, 2019
