|
|
|
Burnett Susan 1945-2019 On 2nd February 2019,
in Scarborough Hospital,
after a long illness.
Much loved friend and colleague who will be fondly remembered by many especially those who worked with her on the GP's out of hours service based at Scarborough Hospital. Many thanks to Priceholme Methodist Home and Beech Ward for her care in recent months.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday March 5th at 11.15 am at Woodlands Crematorium followed by a gathering at Hayburn Wyke Inn
to celebrate Sue's life.
No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Dogs Trust.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More