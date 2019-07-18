|
|
|
Hart Stephen Francis
(Steve) On Monday 8th July at St Catherine's Hospice, aged 65 years. Adored husband of Rosamond and a devoted father who will be sadly missed. Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at noon,
with refreshments to follow. Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, for St Catherine's. Collection box at the service or c/o Special Send Offs, 36 Newlands Park Drive, Scarborough, YO12 6DJ
Tel: 01723 267346.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 18, 2019