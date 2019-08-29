|
|
|
HALEY Rowena Doreen, Dorinda and Georgina would like to thank all relatives and friends for the cards and messages of sympathy and support received during their recent sad loss.
Grateful thanks to all at
St Catherine's Hospice for taking such wonderful care of Rowena.
Special thanks to Julie Wadsworth for her uplifting service.
Thank you to Bernard and Sons for the funeral arrangements and thank you to all who attended and gave generously to the collection amounting to £421 which was shared equally between Cancer Research UK and St Catherine's hospice.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 29, 2019