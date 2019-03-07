Home

T.L. Chapman & Son Ltd
19-21 Auborough Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1HT
Ronnie Spencer

Notice

Ronnie Spencer Notice
Spencer Ronnie Sadly passed away on
28 February 2019 aged 78.
A much loved Dad, Grandad and Brother will be greatly missed
by his whole family.
Now reunited with Maureen.
Celebration of life service will be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 13 March 2019 at 3pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research UK or RNLI. Collection at the service or c/o
T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd.,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 7, 2019
