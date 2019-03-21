Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
14:00
St Andrews Church Middleton
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Hall

Notice Condolences

Ronald Hall Notice
HALL Ronald
(Ron - Mr Panto) Of Pickering, passed away peacefully at home on
March 17th 2019, aged 82 years.
A dearly loved partner of Dennis, cousin of Margaret and Gordon and a dear friend to many.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Andrews Church Middleton on Thursday 28th March at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be given for Yorkshire Cancer Research and Parkinson's UK, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel. 01751 477766
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.