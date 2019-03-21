|
|
|
HALL Ronald
(Ron - Mr Panto) Of Pickering, passed away peacefully at home on
March 17th 2019, aged 82 years.
A dearly loved partner of Dennis, cousin of Margaret and Gordon and a dear friend to many.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Andrews Church Middleton on Thursday 28th March at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be given for Yorkshire Cancer Research and Parkinson's UK, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel. 01751 477766
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 21, 2019
