ROSS Ron On 13th March in St Catherine's Hospice, aged 68 years,
formerly of Plaxtons.
Dearly loved husband of Moira, much loved dad of David and Carolyn and son in law Dave and special grandad to Ben, Danny and Emma.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
St. Catherine's. Collection box at the service or c/o T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
All friends are welcome at the service and afterwards for refreshments at The Mayfield Hotel, Seamer.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 21, 2019
