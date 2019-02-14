Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
13:30
The East Riding Crematorium
Rodney Barthorpe Notice
BARTHORPE Rodney Irving (Rod) On 9th February peacefully in the care of St Catherine's Hospice,
aged 78 years.
Retired Bank Manager.
Dearly loved husband of Hazel,
much loved dad of Richard and David, father-in-law to Joanna and Joanne, and very special grandad
to Hannah, Jack, Lily and Isabelle.
We will all miss you more
than words can say.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium on Thursday 21st February at 1.30pm. Black clothing not essential.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu, if desired,
for St Catherine's. Collection box
at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
All friends are welcome at the service and afterwards for refreshments in the
Hospitality Suite.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 14, 2019
