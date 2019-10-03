|
|
|
Devonshire Robert William On 29th September,
aged 67 years, after
a very short illness.
Bob, dearest Husband of Carole, devoted Grandfather of Imogen and Step-Father to Lydia and Michael, loved Son of Joan and the late Bill, a dear Brother to Pete, Brother-in-law to Christine and Uncle to Natalie. A friend to many, he will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at
Woodlands Crematorium on Thursday 10th October at 2.15pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Plate provided at the crematorium.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 3, 2019