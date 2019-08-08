Home

DALE Robert Robert's family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and kind messages of sympathy and support received following the loss of Robert. Special thanks to the Doctors and staff of South Cliff Surgery and the staff at St Helen's Nursing Home, for the care shown to Robert, T W Tindall & Son for the funeral arrangements and all those who attended the funeral and gave generously to St Catherine's and Yorkshire Cancer Research. The total collected amounted to £595.00.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 8, 2019
