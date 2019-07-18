Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
13:30
The East Riding Crematorium, Nr Langtoft
Robert Dale Notice
DALE Robert On 16th July in St Helen's
Nursing Home, aged 94 years,
former milkman of Filey.
Beloved husband of the late Edith and loving partner of the late
Faith Thomas. Dear father to the late Robert and a special father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and uncle.

Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium,
Nr Langtoft on Friday 26th July at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if desired, for Yorkshire Cancer Research. Collection box at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.

All are welcome at the service and afterwards for refreshments in the Hospitality Suite.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 18, 2019
