COULSON Robert
(Bob) Shirley and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the messages of sympathy, cards and flowers and heartfelt support at this sad time. Special thanks to Hospice at Home and Marie Curie Teams and all carers Rev. Julie Wardman for a comforting service and everyone who attended and took part in the service. Flowers of Distinction for the beautiful floral tributes,
Park Manor Hotel for the lovely refreshments and B Bernard & Sons Funeral Directors for efficient funeral arrangements. Donations of £800 will be shared equally between Hospice at Home and Marie Curie.
God bless you all.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 17, 2019
