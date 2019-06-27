|
WHITE Rita June Formerly of Broadlands Drive, East Ayton,
on 20th June 2019 peacefully at Scarborough Hospital, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack Joseph, dearly loved mother of Derek, David and Margaret. Cherished grandma of George, Jack, Alex, Kelly and Gemma and dear great-grandmother. Service at Woodlands Crematorium on Friday 28 June, 2019 at 11.15 am. Family flowers only. Donations to Alzheimer's and Dementia UK. Collection at service or send
c/o F. A. Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors, Snainton, YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 27, 2019
