B Bernard & Sons
1-5 Prospect Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO12 7JP
01723 817181
Committal
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00
Woodlands Crematorium
Scarborough
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
13:00
Westborough Methodist Church
Scarborough
Richard Ward Notice
WARD Richard Michael (Formerly of Doncaster and Huddersfield)
Died suddenly in Hospital on
2nd September. A treasured and loving Husband to Pam and devoted Dad, Grandpa,
Father-in-law and Brother.
A Committal Service will be held at Woodlands Crematorium for Family and close friends on Monday 16th September at
12 Noon,
followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Westborough Methodist Church at 1.00pm. Donations would be welcome at the Church for our chosen Charities.
Resting at B Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 12, 2019
