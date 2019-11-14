|
Brearley Renee Passed away peacefully on
10th November 2019
in St Cecilia's Nursing Home,
aged 87 years.
Much loved wife of the late David, treasured mum to Kathryn, Elizabeth and Stephen, a loving grandma and great grandma.
Service and cremation at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 20th November at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only but, if desired, donations may be made to St Catherine's Hospice, collection at the service.
Resting at G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, Sherwood Street. 01723 501027
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 14, 2019