Walker Ray On 18th July 2019 aged 77 years.
Loving husband of the late Liz.
Cherished dad to Diane, Julie, Tina and Sarah and in law to Andrew, Robert, Danny and Stephen.
Grandad to Nicholas, Patrick, Lily, Ollie and Joel.
Much loved partner to Karen and will be sadly missed by Natalie.
Dear Brother to Dennis, Barry and the late Pauline.
Funeral Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 5th August at 11.15 am.
Family flowers only but if desired donations can be made to
The British Heart Foundation collection at the service.
Resting at G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 1, 2019