G Roberts Funeral Director (Scarborough)
6/8 Sherwood Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1SR
01723 501027
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:30
East Riding Crematorium
Octon
Peter Temple Notice
Temple Peter William (Willy) Passed away peacefully
on 29th May 2019,
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband to Ann. Much loved father to Ian, Andrew and the late Stephen. A dear father in law to Claire and Sue. A loving grandad and great grandad.
Funeral Service to be held at
East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Thursday 13th June at 10.30 am. Family flowers only but,
if desired, donations can be made
to Macmillan Nurses collection
at the service.
Resting at G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors -
01723 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 5, 2019
