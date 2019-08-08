|
|
|
SMITH Peter Gerald Of West Ayton.
On 30th July 2019, in the loving care of St Catherine's Hospice, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Pauline.
Loving father of Margaret and Paul and father in law of Lorraine and Dan. Loved and respected brother, brother in law, cousin, uncle and a good friend to many.
Service at East Riding Crematorium, Octon on
Monday 12th August at 11.30 am. Refreshments after in the hospitality suite.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
St Catherine's Hospice and Hospice at Home, collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son,
Funeral Directors
(01723) 859279.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 8, 2019