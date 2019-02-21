Home

F A Stockill and Son
9A Station Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO13 9AP
01723 859279
ROBINSON Peter Crichton Of Pickering, formerly of West Ayton. On 6th February 2019, peacefully at St Catherine's Hospice, aged 83 years.
Dear husband of Rosemary.
A dear brother, uncle and a
good friend to many.
Quaker meeting for worship at Woodlands Crematorium Chapel, on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 11.15 am, followed by interment at Woodlands Cemetery before a service of thanksgiving at Burniston Methodist Church. Donations to St Catherine's Hospice, and the Methodist Church. Collection at services, or send c/o F. A. Stockill and Son Funeral Directors, Snainton,
YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 21, 2019
