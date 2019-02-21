|
ROBINSON Peter Crichton Of Pickering, formerly of West Ayton. On 6th February 2019, peacefully at St Catherine's Hospice, aged 83 years.
Dear husband of Rosemary.
A dear brother, uncle and a
good friend to many.
Quaker meeting for worship at Woodlands Crematorium Chapel, on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 11.15 am, followed by interment at Woodlands Cemetery before a service of thanksgiving at Burniston Methodist Church. Donations to St Catherine's Hospice, and the Methodist Church. Collection at services, or send c/o F. A. Stockill and Son Funeral Directors, Snainton,
YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 21, 2019
