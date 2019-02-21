Home

Peter Hampshire

Notice Condolences

Peter Hampshire Notice
Hampshire Peter Passed away peacefully at
St Catherines Hospice on
Thursday 14th February 2019. Husband of the late Mary,
dad of Jo and Gill, father-in-law
to Mark and grandad Pete to
Phoebe and Imogen.
A funeral service to celebrate
his life will be held on
Wednesday 6th March 2019 at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough at 12.45 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu
to St Catherines Hospice.
Resting at B Bernard & Son.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 21, 2019
