Home

POWERED BY

Services
S C Bainbridge
3 Princess Road
Malton, North Yorkshire YO17 7JP
01653 692926
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Willamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Willamson

Notice Condolences

Pauline Willamson Notice
WILLIAMSON Pauline Peacefully at home on
Sunday October 27th 2019
aged 92 years, Pauline will be very sadly missed by Denys and all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St Leonard & St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Malton on Thursday November 14th
at 11am followed by Interment.
Flowers welcome but donations
if desired are for
St Catherine's Hospice.
A collection plate will be provided at the service.
Any enquiries to
S C Bainbridge Funeral Directors
Tel:01653 692926
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -