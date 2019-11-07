|
|
|
WILLIAMSON Pauline Peacefully at home on
Sunday October 27th 2019
aged 92 years, Pauline will be very sadly missed by Denys and all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St Leonard & St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Malton on Thursday November 14th
at 11am followed by Interment.
Flowers welcome but donations
if desired are for
St Catherine's Hospice.
A collection plate will be provided at the service.
Any enquiries to
S C Bainbridge Funeral Directors
Tel:01653 692926
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 7, 2019