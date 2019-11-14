|
Richardson Patricia Crowther
(nee Flather) Peacefully passed away on
3rd November at Saint Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough.
After a happy early childhood in West Yorkshire, Pat was enrolled in The Convent of the Sacred Heart in Filey. Here she experienced the camaraderie of living away from home and gained life-long friendships. In retirement, Pat returned to live in Scarborough where she was endeared to many friends from work, WI and school. She was dearly loved by all that knew her and will be missed by her children Annabel and Christopher, son and daughter-in-law Paul and Penny and granddaughter Abigail.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough at 11.15am on Friday 22nd November following with a funeral reception for family and friends at the White Lodge, Filey. Donations, if desired, for Saint Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough. Any enquiries should be made to T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd,
01723 362517.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 14, 2019