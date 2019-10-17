|
|
|
Leggott Patricia The family of the late
Patricia Leggott wish to thank all who attended the celebration
of Pat's life and sent cards
and messages of love
following their sad loss.
Thanks to Colin Nolan
for a lovely celebration service, also to all at G Roberts Funeral Directors for their very personal and friendly service.
Very special thanks for the exceptional care and support to Doctor Naveed, Vicky,
Karen and Steph at
Scarborough Haematology.
Also to Dr Ali and staff at Castle Hill, and the family Doctor Nick Whelan.
Donations of £514.20p
will be divided between
St Catherine's Hospice and
Scarborough Haematology Dept.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 17, 2019