Leggott Patricia Jean On 27th September 2019,
aged 75 years, peacefully at home in her sleep after a long illness
so bravely borne.
Much loved wife of Mike and mother of Cheryl and Vicky.
A loving grandma to Calvin, Christian, Kate and Levi.
Funeral Service to be held on Thursday 10th October at
10.30 am. Family flowers only
but if desired, donations may be made to The Haematology Unit, Scarborough Hospital and
St Catherine's Hospice,
collection at the service.
Resting at G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, Scarborough.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 3, 2019