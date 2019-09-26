Home

Pamela Kendall

Notice Condolences

Pamela Kendall Notice
Kendall Pamela Aged 77 years, after a short battle against COPD, peacefully at home on the 23rd September. Dearly beloved wife of the late Graham.
Much loved mother to Bridgitte and Helen, dear mother-in-law to Paul and John. Loving nana to Rebecca, Michael, Charlotte, Hermianie and nana the great to Allistair,
Imogen and Isabelle.
The funeral service at
Woodlands Crematorium on Monday the 30th September
at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Pamela would be appreciated and may be made at the service for the
Royal British Legion.
Resting peacefully at
B Bernard and Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 26, 2019
