WALLER Norman Francis On 16th June, very peacefully in Scarborough Hospital,
aged 94 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Constance (Connie), father of Michael and Roger, father in law of Julia and Judith and cherished grandfather of Louise, Susan, Robert and Philip.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd July at 12 noon. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Collection box at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 20, 2019
