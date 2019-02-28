|
|
|
PIPE Muriel On 20th February, died peacefully in Scarborough Hospital, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Joe, dear mum to Howard and Keith, dear mother in law to Marian and devoted gran to Jamie and Andrew.
Funeral service and cremation at Woodlands Crematorium on Thursday 7th March 2019 at 3pm. Family flowers only to B Bernard & Sons. Donations if desired can be made following the service to the British Heart Foundation. Resting peacefully at B Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 28, 2019
