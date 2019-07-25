|
|
|
Tyson Mike The family of the late
Mike Tyson wish to thank everyone for their kindness, cards and phone calls and those
who were able to support
us at the funeral service.
Special thanks to the
Celebrant Colin Nolan for the heartfelt eulogy that was a true celebration of Mike's life.
We would also wish to thank
B Bernard & Sons for the caring and professional service provided, the plate at the crematorium in total was £310 which will be given to Cancer Research.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 25, 2019