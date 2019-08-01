Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
13:00
St. Joseph RC Church
Scarborough
Committal
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
14:15
Woodlands Crematorium
Scarborough
Michael Walsh Notice
WALSH Michael Anthony Passed away peacefully on 23rd July 2019
Aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Margaret.
Much loved Dad of Steve, Tim, Andy, Pete and Chris
and a cherished father in law
and grandad.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Joseph RC Church, Scarborough on Tuesday 13th August at 1pm followed by committal at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough
at 2.15pm.
Donations to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Filey. Tel: 01723 515513
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 1, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.