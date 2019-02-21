Resources More Obituaries for Michael Bryant Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Bryant

Notice BRYANT Michael Susan, Hilary and respective families would like to thank all those who sent cards and kind messages of sympathy following the passing of Michael.

Many thanks to Rev. Peter Lear for a comforting service and to all those who attended on the day.

A special mention must be made to Brompton Forge for a warm welcome and beautiful buffet.

A special thank you to all the Doctors and Nurses at

York and Scarborough Hospital Stroke Ward.

Thanks to all at F. A. Stockill and Son for their support with

the funeral arrangements.

Finally, thank you to all who donated so generously and help raise £489.41 in Michael's memory. Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 21, 2019