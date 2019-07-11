Home

F A Stockill and Son
9A Station Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO13 9AP
01723 859279
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
13:30
Woodlands Crematorium
Scarborough
Maureen Wallace Notice
WALLACE Maureen Passed away peacefully at Scarborough Hospital on
6th July 2019, aged 77 years.
Devoted and much-loved mum of Phil and Sarah, nan of Josh and Jess, a beloved sister and
a good friend to many.
Cherished and sadly missed.
Service at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on Thursday 18th July, 2019 at 1.30p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Enquiries to F A Stockill and Son, 01723 859279.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 11, 2019
