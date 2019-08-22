Home

Grayshan Maureen Alice On 7th August, peacefully at
Tree Tops Nursing Home, surrounded by family.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur James, loving mother of Judith and Mark and a loving mother in law, grandma and great grandma. Service at 1.30pm on
Tuesday 10th September at
St. Columba Church followed by interment at Woodlands Cemetery. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired, to
The Children's Society. Collection at the service or c/o T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd. 19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough YO11 1HT.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 22, 2019
