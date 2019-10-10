|
|
|
Smith Matthew Edward
(Matt) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on
8th October 2019 aged 88 years.
Beloved husband to Ruth.
much loved dad to Sandra,
Trish, Jackie and Eddie and
a loving grandad, great grandad
and father in law.
Funeral Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October at
1.30 pm. Family flowers only
but if desired donations may be made for Hospice at Home collection at the service.
Resting at G Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, Sherwood Street.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 10, 2019