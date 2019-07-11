|
Smith Mary Millicent
(nee Hogg) Passed away peacefully at home on July 1st 2019 in her 97th year. Formerly of Saltaire and Hunmanby. The beloved wife of the late Eric, much loved and loving Mum to Marilyn and Stuart, Grandma to Faye, Mark and the late Hayley, Great-Grandma to Ethan, Imogen and Harvey.
Funeral service to be held at
Nab Wood Crematorium on Tuesday July 16th at 2:40pm.
Family flowers only, however donations in lieu would be appreciated to be shared between Candlelighters and Crohn's and Colitis UK.
Enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services Bradford 01274 653115
Published in The Scarborough News on July 11, 2019