G Roberts Funeral Director (Scarborough)
6/8 Sherwood Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1SR
01723 501027
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:45
Woodlands Crematorium
Marshall Thomas Notice
Thomas Marshall Passed away on
19th September 2019, aged 87 years, after a short illness.
Beloved husband to Brenda.
Loving brother to Trevor
and the late Beryl.
Funeral Service to celebrate Marshall's life to be held on Thursday 3rd October at 12.45pm at Woodlands Crematorium. Family flowers only but, if desired, donations may be made to Bloodwise, collection at the service. Resting at G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, Sherwood Street.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 26, 2019
