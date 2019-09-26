|
|
|
Thomas Marshall Passed away on
19th September 2019, aged 87 years, after a short illness.
Beloved husband to Brenda.
Loving brother to Trevor
and the late Beryl.
Funeral Service to celebrate Marshall's life to be held on Thursday 3rd October at 12.45pm at Woodlands Crematorium. Family flowers only but, if desired, donations may be made to Bloodwise, collection at the service. Resting at G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, Sherwood Street.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 26, 2019