F A Stockill and Son
9A Station Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO13 9AP
01723 859279
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00
St Martin's
Seamer
Marjorie Midgley Notice
Midgley Marjorie Peacefully in hospital on
16th December 2019,
aged 91 years.
Much loved wife of the late Reg.
Loving mother of Paul, Peter and Jenny. Adored grandmother, content great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother.
Service and interment at
St Martin's, Seamer on
Tuesday 31st December 2019 at 11.00 am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Church.
Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son,
9A Station Road,
Snainton YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 19, 2019
