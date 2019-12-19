|
|
|
Midgley Marjorie Peacefully in hospital on
16th December 2019,
aged 91 years.
Much loved wife of the late Reg.
Loving mother of Paul, Peter and Jenny. Adored grandmother, content great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother.
Service and interment at
St Martin's, Seamer on
Tuesday 31st December 2019 at 11.00 am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Church.
Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son,
9A Station Road,
Snainton YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 19, 2019