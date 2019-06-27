|
|
|
BLADES Marion (Mary) Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, godmother
and friend to many.
Passed away peacefully
on Tuesday 11th June at
St Catherine's Hospice following a short illness. The funeral and celebration of her life will be held at 12 pm on Monday 8th July at Woodlands Crematorium
and afterwards at
The Royal British Legion Club,
everyone is welcome.
All enquiries to Falsgrave Funeral Service. 01723 343908
Published in The Scarborough News on June 27, 2019
