Tetley Marian
(née Hudson) Died peacefully in
Dove House Hospice, Hull,
on Friday 17th May 2019,
aged 89 years.
Reunited with devoted husband Maurice. Loving mum of Carol.
Service and cremation at Haltemprice Crematorium, Willerby, (near Hull, HU10 6ED)
on Friday 7 June 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only,
but if desired, donations for
Dove House Hospice Hull may
be left at the Crematorium
or c/o funeral director
Robert A Drew & Son Ltd,
78 Main Street, Willerby.
Published in The Scarborough News on May 30, 2019
