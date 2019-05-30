Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Tetley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Tetley

Notice Condolences

Marian Tetley Notice
Tetley Marian
(née Hudson) Died peacefully in
Dove House Hospice, Hull,
on Friday 17th May 2019,
aged 89 years.
Reunited with devoted husband Maurice. Loving mum of Carol.
Service and cremation at Haltemprice Crematorium, Willerby, (near Hull, HU10 6ED)
on Friday 7 June 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only,
but if desired, donations for
Dove House Hospice Hull may
be left at the Crematorium
or c/o funeral director
Robert A Drew & Son Ltd,
78 Main Street, Willerby.
Published in The Scarborough News on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.