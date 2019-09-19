Home

DUSTMAN Marguerite Passed away on 14 September, aged 97.
She spent the last 9 years of her life in White Rose Lodge Care Home, Bridlington.
Until she was 90 she was
"the lady on the bike".
Memorial Service Flamborough Methodist Chapel at 1pm Wednesday 25th September; informal dress would be her wish. No flowers please and any donations to charities relating to work with the deaf or research into deafness.
Enquiries to Unsworth Funeral Service 01262 425360.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 19, 2019
