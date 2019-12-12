|
|
|
WOOD Margaret Patricia On 5th December,
peacefully in Scarborough Hospital,
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife and friend
of the late Richard Wood.
Now reunited.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Parish Church on
Tuesday 17th December at
2.15pm prior to committal service
at Woodlands Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for the
Friends of St Mary's.
Collection plate at the service.
Enquiries to T W Tindall & Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 12, 2019