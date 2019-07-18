|
|
|
WARRY Margaret Ann Passed away at
St Catherine's Hospice on
9th July, 2019, aged 72 years.
Loving daughter of the late Lucy and Harry. Dear aunt, godmother and a good friend to many.
Service at St Helens and
All Saints' Church, Wykeham on
Thursday 25th July at 1.00 p.m, followed by private committal at Woodlands Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for Saint Catherine's Hospice and the church.
Collection at service or send c/o
F A Stockill and Son,
9A Station Road, Snainton,
YO13 9AP (01723) 859279.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 18, 2019