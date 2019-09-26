Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rusby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rusby

Notice Condolences

Margaret Rusby Notice
Rusby Margaret (née Dean) Peacefully on 17th September,
aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late George, loving mother to Elisabeth and Eleanor Georgiana, treasured grandma to Eleanor, Freddie, Gerry and Margaret. Funeral service at
Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 7th October at 12.45.
Family flowers by request please, donations if desired, for the
League of Friends, plate provided
at the service.

Many thanks to Combe Hay
and Malton Hospital for
their excellent care.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.