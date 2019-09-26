|
|
|
Rusby Margaret (née Dean) Peacefully on 17th September,
aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late George, loving mother to Elisabeth and Eleanor Georgiana, treasured grandma to Eleanor, Freddie, Gerry and Margaret. Funeral service at
Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 7th October at 12.45.
Family flowers by request please, donations if desired, for the
League of Friends, plate provided
at the service.
Many thanks to Combe Hay
and Malton Hospital for
their excellent care.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 26, 2019