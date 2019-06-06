|
Braviner Margaret Mary Passed away peacefully
in Maple Court, Scarborough on Friday 31st May 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of George,
happily married for over 71 years.
Much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Margaret will be very sadly missed.
Service to be held TOMORROW the 7th June 2019 at 4.15pm at
St John's Church, Folkton.
Family flowers only
please and donations to
St John's Church, Folkton.
Enquiries to Unsworth Funeral Service 01723 861749
Published in The Scarborough News on June 6, 2019
