Tebb Malcolm James Passed away peacefully
in his sleep at home on
Saturday 16th November 2019, aged 69 years.
Beloved Husband of Janet
for 46 years.
Much loved Father, Father-in-law,
a special Gramps and good
friend to many.
Malcolm will be sadly missed.
Service to be held on
Wednesday 4th December
at 3.30 pm. At the East Riding Crematorium, Octon.
Family flowers only please and donations will go towards a defibrillator for Ganton.
Enquiries to Unsworth Funeral Service 01723 861749
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 28, 2019