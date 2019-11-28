Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Tebb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Tebb

Notice Condolences

Malcolm Tebb Notice
Tebb Malcolm James Passed away peacefully
in his sleep at home on
Saturday 16th November 2019, aged 69 years.
Beloved Husband of Janet
for 46 years.
Much loved Father, Father-in-law,
a special Gramps and good
friend to many.
Malcolm will be sadly missed.
Service to be held on
Wednesday 4th December
at 3.30 pm. At the East Riding Crematorium, Octon.
Family flowers only please and donations will go towards a defibrillator for Ganton.
Enquiries to Unsworth Funeral Service 01723 861749
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -