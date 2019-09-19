|
COLLINS Lynda June Of Langdale End.
Passed peacefully surrounded
by family in hospital on
14th September 2019,
aged 53 years.
Beloved eldest daughter
of Nigel and Diane.
Much loved sister of
Paul, Melanie and Ian and
a good friend to many.
Service followed by interment
at St Peter's Church,
Langdale End on Friday
27th September 2019 at 2 p.m.
Family flowers only.
Donations to British Heart Foundation, Hearing Dogs for the Deaf and the church. Collection
at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son,
Snainton, Scarborough, YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 19, 2019