MAINPRIZE Lionel
(Larry) Aged 81. Passed away on 20th July. Dearly beloved husband of Dee and much loved dad of Tom, Cally, Larry and Rachel, a loving grandad and sadly missed father in law.
Friend to many. A kind, gentle
man who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 31st July at 12:45pm. Donations in lieu of flowers for Prostate Cancer UK. A plate will
be provided at the service and all enquiries to Falsgrave Funeral Service. Tel. 343908
Published in The Scarborough News on July 25, 2019