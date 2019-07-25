Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lionel Mainprize
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lionel Mainprize

Notice Condolences

Lionel Mainprize Notice
MAINPRIZE Lionel
(Larry) Aged 81. Passed away on 20th July. Dearly beloved husband of Dee and much loved dad of Tom, Cally, Larry and Rachel, a loving grandad and sadly missed father in law.
Friend to many. A kind, gentle
man who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 31st July at 12:45pm. Donations in lieu of flowers for Prostate Cancer UK. A plate will
be provided at the service and all enquiries to Falsgrave Funeral Service. Tel. 343908
Published in The Scarborough News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.