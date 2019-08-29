|
|
|
MARSDEN Laura On 22nd August, suddenly but peacefully, at home, aged 99 years. Dearly loved mum of Christine and the late Francine and Cynthia, mother-in-law to Derek
and a much loved grandma,
great-grandma and auntie.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd September at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
St Catherine's. Collection box
at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 29, 2019