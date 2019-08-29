Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
13:30
Woodlands Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Marsden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Marsden

Notice Condolences

Laura Marsden Notice
MARSDEN Laura On 22nd August, suddenly but peacefully, at home, aged 99 years. Dearly loved mum of Christine and the late Francine and Cynthia, mother-in-law to Derek
and a much loved grandma,
great-grandma and auntie.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd September at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
St Catherine's. Collection box
at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.